Lamar Co. kidnapping suspect arrested in Birmingham; child found safe

A Lamar County man who allegedly kidnapped a 6-year-old relative has been arrested in Birmingham, Alabama, and is waiting extradition back to his home county.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said 28-year-old Jared Slade kidnapped the girl Wednesday night and fled the county in a stolen 2005 Nissan Sentra. Once deputies found Slade had left the area, his information – along with the vehicle and the child as a welfare concern – was entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

The Birmingham Police Department then received a call at about 10:30 Thursday morning regarding a stolen car on the side of the road. Upon arriving, police found Slade asleep in the car, with the child walking around outside of the car.

“They took him into custody and took the child into protective custody, so she’s fine and not injured in any way,” Rigel said. “The guardians of the child are probably already there now – they were in route to bring the child back to Lamar County.”

Once Slade is brought back to the county, he will be charged with kidnapping there.

“Alabama’s not going to have any charges on him, so we don’t know if he’s going to waive extradition or if we’re going to have to get a governor’s warrant,” Rigel said. “Regardless, when he gets back here, he’s probably going to face additional felony charges in relation to this incident.”