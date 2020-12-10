On Nov. 9, narcotics deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of approximately $80,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the traffic stop was made on Hacienda Avenue; the vehicle fled the scene and stopped at the dead end of Delaune Circle. Deputies were able to apprehend 36-year-old Alfredic James of Columbia, who was found to be in possession of approximately 445 grams of methamphetamine.

“Deputies subsequently executed a search warrant on Hacienda Avenue, and recovered approximately 15 more pounds of meth,” Rigel said.

James was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, felony eluding of a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Lamar County Jail on a $30,500 bond.

“The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg police, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia Police Department and the attorney general’s office for their assistance with the investigation,” Rigel said.