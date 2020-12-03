State health officials urge citizens to avoid mass gatherings, practice good hygiene; no closings for schools at this time

At a press conference Thursday morning in Jackson, Mississippi State Department of Health officials urged the public to continue practicing good hygiene while also avoiding mass gatherings of 250 or more people.

Health officials also announced new guidance for long-term care facilities, schools and Department of Corrections facilities.

Long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, are being asked to discontinue social activities, restrict visitation until further notice and keep away all children and anyone who has been sick. Anyone who has been ill is asked to wait 48 hours after symptoms resolve before visiting such a facility.

No group visits should be allowed, and signs to discourage all non-essential visitation should be posted.

Visitors should practice proper hand and cough hygiene.

“Visitors should get in and get out; don’t dawdle,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer.

Dobbs said schools should limit group assemblies and athletic events where 250 or more people may gather, but there is “no indication” from health officials to close schools “at this time.”

“We have no intent to give those recommendations right now,” he said.

The State Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all facilities in which inmates reside, said Dobbs, but attorneys and essential visitors will be allowed.

Dobbs also urged Mississippians to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of 250 or more people. He asked organizations and groups with any such events planned to consider canceling them.

The state health officer also asked anyone who may be sick to stay home.

“There are a lot of respiratory infections going on. Please do not be too concerned; call your physician” if you feel sick, he said.

According to Dobbs, the Department of Health is expanding access to testing and making it easier for physicians and providers to order testing.

“We are streamlining access to testing,” he said. “Physicians can order it and send it.”

It takes up to 48 hours for a result, according to Dobbs, and “testing for COVID-19 does not mean the patient has COVID-19.”

Additionally, the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to Level I-status, which has not been done since Hurricane Katrina.

State emergency management officials are working through pandemic plans “to identify any limitations, constraints (or) gaps in the plan and develop solutions.”