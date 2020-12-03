Health care facilities, including The Claiborne, react to COVID-19 case

Given the current circumstances surrounding the discovery of a COVID-19 case in Hattiesburg, with schools – from pre-K to university level – being affected, it only makes sense that healthcare-related facilities would be similarly affected.

Some of those groups that are taking direct action include the area’s nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the like.

“We have implemented our comprehensive plan, including limiting visitation,” said Deborah Byrd, director of clinical operations for The Claiborne at Hattiesburg.

As a 72-bed assisted living facility, The Claiborne is concerned both with the virus making its way into the facility and, once in, of being disseminated outside.

“We want to look out, first and foremost, for the health and safety of our residents,” Byrd said. “We want to ensure that we don’t allow this virus to spread through our community here or into the outside community as a whole.”

In addition to basic commonsense steps – increasing their emphasis on routine hand-washing and sanitation – they have taken some more aggressive steps.

Prior to the discovery of a confirmed case in Hattiesburg, the facility had already restricted visitor access to some extent as a preventive measure. Since that discovery, visitation rights have been more strictly curtailed. Essentially, no visitation is allowed except for residents who are nearing their end of life or who are terminally ill, Byrd said.

Among other preventative measures, the facility has canceled all “outside activities,” and people from outside are not allowed to enter unless necessary. They have also discontinued all transportation service they typically provide except for people for whom it is a medical necessity, she said.

Anyone who enters the facility must do so through one entrance, which is key-card protected.

Currently, there are no residents or staff members who are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, Byrd said. Should such a situation arise, the affected individuals would be isolated.

On Wednesday, March 11, representatives of the area’s various assisted living facilities, nursing homes and similar facilities met with Mayor Toby Barker and representatives of the local hospitals to discuss what measures need to be taken “to make sure we’re all on the same page,” she said.

The Claiborne is not equipped to provide the skilled medical attention available at a nursing home, much less at a hospital, Byrd said, noting that the specific needs for effective isolation would require a patient to be transferred to one of the hospitals for appropriate care.