Forrest Health officials: 'Listen to the facts,' not rumors

Forrest Health officials are asking the public to “listen to the facts.”

“There are many rumors that only add to people being fearful and anxious,” according to a statement posted on the hospital’s website Sunday. “We are doing our best to provide the most up-to-date, factual information.”

The statement also said:

• At present, there are two patients at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg who have tested positive for COVID-19 per Mississippi State Department of Health Labs.

• There are “several other test results pending.”

• Twenty-eight tests have been sent to the state from the Forrest Health system.

• All Forrest Health facilities “have adequate supplies on hand to meet our current demands, including N95 masks. This is a fluid situation that can change on a moment’s notice.”

• Forrest Health “is not providing masks to the public. Masks are reserved for patients and staff.”

• Some Forrest Health staff members may be wearing masks; these staff members are being monitored for the 14-day incubation of COVID-19 because “they have had low-risk exposure to the illness.”

• The system has discontinued serving meals to the public “through our cafeterias.”

• The visitor policy has changed to “one visitor per patient.”

• All Forrest Health public meetings have been canceled, including student programs and hosted classes, screenings and support groups.

For the latest information from the hospital system, visit www.forresthealth.org/covid19.