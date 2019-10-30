Wall of Honor: WCU recognizes donors

Dr. Tommy King, president of William Carey University, hosted a luncheon Oct. 18 to honor members of the Wall of Honor, which recognizes people who have made substantial financial contributions to support the school.

The massive Wall of Honor panels were originally installed at the old Tatum Court, which was demolished after a tornado in January 2017. They were reinstalled at the new Tatum Court after its official opening in July.

“While much has changed at William Carey, the best things have remained the same. Our Carey family investing in students, helping them build their futures, that has remained the same,” said WCU Provost Dr. Scott Hummel.

“As we look at the Wall of Honor, we also realize that these benefactors, stretching back for years, probably didn’t even know the students whose lives they changed. But they believed in the value of Christian higher education and they were willing to support it.”

All of the Wall of Honor inductees at the luncheon are WCU alumni.

Dr. and Mrs. Don Stewart

In 1957, Don Stewart received a bachelor’s degree in English from William Carey University. Mona Stewart earned three WCU degrees: a bachelor’s degree in secretarial science in 1956; a master’s degree in religion in 1959; and a master’s degree in education in 1978.

The Stewarts are residents of Hattiesburg.

As professor and chair of WCU’s Department of Philosophy, Don Stewart worked at the Hattiesburg campus for 15 years. After his tenure at WCU, he served as executive vice president of New Orleans Baptist Theological Society, directed the seminary’s doctoral program and served as professor of New Testament and Greek.

The Stewarts were recognized for their gifts to Bass Chapel, the Steinway Piano Fund and endowed scholarships.

Mr. and Mrs. Ted Bower

Ted and Janie Bower make their home in Hattiesburg. Ted Bower holds two degrees from William Carey University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in church music in 1979 and a master’s degree in business administration in 1997. He retired from South Mississippi Electric Power Association after 30 years as a chief drafter and lead technical assistant for computer-aided drafting.

Janie Bower also earned two degrees at WCU, a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1977 and a master’s degree in education in 1980. After teaching math at the high school level, she is now a part-time math instructor at WCU.

The Bowers were recognized for their gifts to endowed scholarships, tornado recovery and Steinway Piano Fund.

John Clearman

John Clearman earned a bachelor’s degree in religious education from WCU in 1972. He lives in Sumrall, where he has given generously to meet community needs. A lifelong farmer, he has served on the board of the National Dairy Farmers Association and, in 1990, he became a life insurance broker, founding the Clearman Insurance Agency.

Clearman was recognized on the Wall of Honor for his gifts to endowed scholarships, athletics, theatre and academic advancement.