University Baptist members loan favorite pieces of art

The Downey Gallery at University Baptist Church currently has a show hanging titled Celebrating the Art We Love: Church Members’ Domestic Art.

The exhibit is part ot the church’s kickoff to its 60th anniversary, which continues throughout the coming year.

Church members were asked to loan pieces of artwork from their personal collections which were special to them in one way or another.

Pat Valdez may have put it best with her piece of fiber art depicting a green frog. “It makes me laugh,” she said.

For Dallas Gorbett, it was something as simple as photographs of his daughters, which are among his laptop’s screensaver slideshow. His famed photos are titled, I Love My Daughters!

Dick and Mo Conville loaned a piece by Sister Mary Bertoli, whose pieces are created using colored tissue paper.

“Down by the River” by W. Hemmerling is an oil on canvas. Carol Beerstecher received it as a gift from “my closest friend in the world.”

Myra Meade’s artwork, Instruments, is by Brendan Woods, who was a student of hers at William Carey University. Wanting to encourage him in his work, she swapped a painting of hers for one of his. She plans to return it to him as a wedding present when he marries in the fall.

Beverly Williams’ contribution is a fabric wall hanging, created as a Sunday School project by teacher Elaine Wood and her class of fifth-and sixth-graders around 1992, and paraphrases Proverbs. It was quilted by Marth Ginn.

Purchased at a church auction, it has one proverb illustrated by Williams’ youngest son, Matt.

The gallery show will hang through the end of the week as the gallery prepares for this year’s FestivalSouth show, which will be on display June 8-22. Titled Expressions of Color and Light, the exhibit will featured the paintings by Alex Townsend and Morgan Clark. An opening reception and gallery talk will be held from 5-6 p.m. Friday, June 14.

The church is located at 3200 Arlington Loop, Hattiesburg. Gallery hours are XXX a.m.-XX p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Artwork in the current show includes oil, pen and ink, fiber, watercolor, steel sculpture, ball point pen on paper, cross stitch, oil, photos, wood turning,

Other shows scheduled for the coming year include:

• July 7-28 – Cooperative Baptist Fellowship photography exhibit. What Our Missionaries are Up to Around the World

• Aug. 11-Sept. 1 – USM Artist Guild Reception, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30

• Sept. 8-29 – Paintings by Mike Box, reception 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

• Oct. 6-27 – Vixo Sullivan artwork; reception 2-4 pm. Oct. 20

• Nov 6-24 – Hatiesburg Women’s Art Collection, reception 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24

• Jan. 15-29, 2020 – Thames Elementary School Art Exhibit

• Feb. 5-19 – Hattiesburg High School Art Exhibit

• Feb. 26-April 15 – Lenten and Easter prints by Chinest artist He Qi

April 22-May 20 – Photography by Dallas Gorbett Reception, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

• Some dates are subject to change.