Two arrested in Nov. 2 Rawls Springs murder

﻿A second man has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting death of 35-year-old Jackqueline Davis of Rawls Springs. Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lee Thompson, 31, last Thursday. After making his initial court appearance on Friday, he was ordered held without bond.

Davis’ boyfriend, 32-year-old Robert Maye, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 300-block of Archie Smith Road on Nov. 2 and found Davis’ body.

‘Polo’ arrested

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta arrested D’Jarvis Hundley last Thursday in connection with a Sept. 25 shooting in Hattiesburg.

Hundley, 19, aka Polo, of Hattiesburg, was wanted in connection to the shooting at Mobile and East 8th Streets that injured one person. He was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and is currently awaiting extradition back to Hattiesburg.

TWO FATALITY Hit-and-runs in JUST ONE WEEK

Hattiesburg Police are investigating two hit-and-run accidents – both of which resulted in a fatality.

The first victim, a male, was found Nov. 6 laying in the southbound lane of Highway 49 near the U.S. 98 intersection and had been struck by at least one vehicle.

The second fatality occurred a week later on Nov. 13. Based on surveillance footage from that scene, police say what appears to be a dark-colored or black heavy-duty pickup truck pulled into the southbound lanes of Highway 49 just north of Hattiesburg and collided with a Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck, which was pulling a gooseneck trailer with a camper on top, was driven by a Hispanic male, who stopped at the scene, but left before speaking with authorities.

A second vehicle, a white passenger car with a Florida tag driven by another Hispanic male, was apparently accompanying the black truck and stopped briefly, but also left before speaking with authorities.

Hattiesburg Police investigators would like to speak with those two individuals regarding the traffic accident.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

MISSING PERSON

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Victor Bond Jr. was reported missing on April 3. His family stated that he was last seen March 22 in the Petal area and he last made contact on March 29, asking for money.

Bond was last seen driving a 1999 red Ford F-150 with MS license plate. He is a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches, 170 pounds with blue eyes and has a bald head.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff's Office at (601) 544-7800.