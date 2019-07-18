Townhomes coming to The District at Midtown

The newest addition to The District at Midtown – the mixed-used development off Hardy Street at the site of the former Elam Arms dormitory and parking lot – is on the way in the form of six townhomes at the corner of South 31st Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive.

Local developer Rob Tatum, who also developed the Hub City Lofts and The Claiborne at Hattiesburg, said the site will offer four two-bedroom townhomes and two three-bedroom homes.

“We’re just building six townhomes that we’re selling, just to kind of round out the land at The District at Midtown,” he said.

If all goes according to plan, the townhomes should be completed by the first of next year, with work being done by Colony Construction. Reservation information can be found by calling (601) 336-5050.

The adjacent corner of 31st and Chevy Chase will still offer land for future development, although plans for that site have not yet been finalized.

“We’re working on something, but we’re not ready to talk about it yet,” Tatum said.

The $35 million District at Midtown opened its first shops in early 2018, including Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, Southern Kernels, and Asian Café. That was followed by Pyro’s Fire Fresh Pizza, Chicken Salad Chick, and Rock N Roll Sushi, which helped to round out the 17,541 square feet of restaurant space at development.

Also included in that is The Midtowner and Midtown Donut from Hattiesburg restaurateur Robert St. John, who also owns The Purple Parrot, Branch, Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, Tabella and Ed’s Burger Joint. The site also offers luxury apartments and 23,958 square feet of retail space, featuring shops like 5 Star Nutrition, AT&T, Hancock Bank, and South Boutique.

Perhaps the biggest development at The District at Midtown is the 100-room Hotel Indigo – a boutique hotel with locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico – which opened last summer. As each Hotel Indigo’s design depends on its neighborhood, the Hattiesburg location will feature a theme that pays homage to the Hub City’s rail and timber industry, as well as Southern Miss and Camp Shelby.

The District at Midtown with Tatum and his brother Craig – partners in CR properties – along with David Oliver, Joel Ingram, and Hattiesburg architect Larry Albert.

“I really think that this development is just the beginning of a major redevelopment of that entire part of our city,” Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George said at the beginning of the project. “I think business owners and residents are very excited, and I’m looking forward to seeing the continued investment in Hattiesburg as we continue to grow and bring up midtown.”