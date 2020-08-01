Tourism group names FestivalSouth as STS Top 20 Event

The Southeast Tourism Society has named FestivalSouth as one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for June 2020.

This year’s festival starts the end of May and includes all of June. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.

Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.

FestivalSouth, the largest project of the Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA), is an annual, multi-week festival presenting a variety of musical and other arts-related entertainment that aims to transcend social, cultural, and economic lines. Recently celebrating its 10th anniversary, FestivalSouth is credited with bringing more than $2 million in economic impact to the community last year alone and has distinguished itself as the premiere arts presenter in the region, drawing locals and tourists of all ages with its wide variety of cultural programming that features exceptional performing and visual artists.

Already announced to open FestivalSouth 2020 is the regional premiere of Broadway’s smash hit, Kinky Boots, June 4 – 6 in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on the Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus. Winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein in a production by The Hub City Players, who played to sold out houses with last year’s Sister Act.

The FestivalFinale will be announced mid-January with a special pre-sale for Valentine’s Day. The remainder of the season will be announced in April. Complete information and tickets is available at .

For 35 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program. Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry-–a vital economic generator for communities.”

Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. The online nomination link and submission deadlines are available at or by calling 770-542-1523.

STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Ga., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 12 states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

#

Dr. Mike Lopinto

College of Arts and Sciences as an ‘STS Top 20 Event’

ATLANTA, Ga. (2 January 2020) – Southeast Tourism Society has FestivalSouth as one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for June 2020.

This year’s festival starts the end of May and includes all of June. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.

Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and .

FestivalSouth, the largest project of the Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA), is an annual, multi-week festival presenting a variety of musical and other arts-related entertainment that aims to transcend social, cultural, and economic lines. Recently celebrating its 10th anniversary, FestivalSouth is credited with bringing over $2 million in economic impact to the community last year alone and has distinguished itself as the premiere arts presenter in the region, drawing locals and tourists of all ages with its’ wide variety of cultural programming, that features exceptional performing and visual artists.

Already announced to open FestivalSouth 2020, is the regional premiere of Broadway’s smash hit, Kinky Boots, June 4 – 6 in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on the Southern Miss Hattiesburg campus. Winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein in a production by The Hub City Players, who played to sold out houses with last year’s Sister Act.

The FestivalFinale will be announced mid-January with a special pre-sale for Valentine’s Day. The remainder of the season will be announced in April. Complete information and tickets is available at .

For 35 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program. Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry-–a vital economic generator for communities.”

Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. The online nomination link and submission deadlines are available at or by calling 770-542-1523.

STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Ga., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 12 states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.