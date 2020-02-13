Ross Dress for Less partners with Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club

Ross Stores and The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club have partnered through a four-week program called "Help Local Kids Learn." Through the end of February, customers can make a monetary contribution at the Hattiesburg Dress for location during checkout.

We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America during our annual campaign in February," said Gary Cribb, executive vice president, store operations and loss prevention from Ross Stores. "We invite our Ross customers to join us in donating to the clubs and helping youth develop the skills they need to have a bright future."

Donations will be taken at the register to support the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club. Funds raised will be split 80/20, with 80 percent going to the Hattiesburg Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and 20 percent going to National Boys and Girls Clubs to support Power Hour programming. The suggested donations will be $1, $3, $5, or any other amount.

Every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework for a club youth. Every $15 helps keep a kid safe after school. Ross Stores will match donations at the register, up to t total of $40,000.

"The associates of the Hattiesburg Ross and I are excited to partner with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club for this fundraiser," said Mark Smith, store manager at the Ross Dress for Less in Hattiesburg. "We are excited to looking forward to having great fundraiser and a great time doing it. I look forward to meeting the local kids and doing everything we can to help this great organization."