On Saturday, June 13, two groups of citizens will peacefully assemble along the 600 block of Mobile Street and at Vernon Dahmer Park to march toward downtown Hattiesburg. Each march is slated to have an approximate start time of 3 p.m. Both groups will then convene together for a program at the 600 Block of Main Street.

Public safety is our highest priority, and in preparation for Saturday, both the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County have worked with the organizers to provide a safe environment for the event to take place.

Below are details that will guide the day:

March One will begin at East 7th Street and Mobile Street, to Mobile Street, to Batson Street and to Main Street.

March Two will begin at Vernon Dahmer Park on Country Club Road, to JC Killingsworth Drive, to Francis Street, to Martin Luther King Avenue, to 6th/Hall Avenue, to West Pine Street, to Hardy Street, to Front Street, to Main Street

Both marches expect to arrive at Main Street at approximately 4 p.m. for a program.

Hattiesburg Police Department will be providing traffic support for both march routes. All motorists should use caution along the routes.

There will be portable bathroom access onsite for the program.

At the close of the program, Hub City Transit will operate two shuttles at Pine Street and Main Street and at Fire Station #1 on McLeod Street. The shuttles will run between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and each will provide access to several drop-off stops between both start points for each march.

Closures & Traffic Details

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the following roads will be closed to prepare for the program and will remain in effect until 8 p.m.:

Main Street from Mcleod Street to West Pine Street (closed for entirety of the event)

New Orleans Street at Main Street

Batson Street at Main Street

Eaton Street at Main Street and Forrest Street

West Pine Street at Forrest Street

These additional closures will take place at 2 p.m. and will remain in effect through 8 p.m.:

Mcleod Street at Forrest Street

Brunie Street at Forrest Street

East Pine Street at Mobile Street (this is a rolling closure, will open after march is complete)

Main Street at Front Street (this is a rolling closure, will open after march is complete)

Weather Details

Due to the weather forecast and high temperatures, AAA will be stationed in the area should they be needed.

COVID-19 Measures

All who plan to attend are encouraged to take precautions for COVID-19. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged.