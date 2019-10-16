Powell succeeds Ott as chairman of HCA

The Hattiesburg Concert Association, which presents FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers among its many offerings, announced Amanda Powell as the new chairwoman of the board. Powell succeeds longtime chair David Ott, who moves to the position of immediate past chair. Ott was honored before the board and presented with a glass sculpture on the occasion of his 23 years of dedicated service to HCA.

“The HCA boasts a distinguished 23-year record of bringing high quality performing arts events to the Hattiesburg community,” Powell said. “My goal is to build on that success to ensure the longevity of the organization. Our projects, FestivalSouth and the Meistersingers, are incredible assets to this area and I want to work to bring their exposure and support to new heights.”

Powell is no stranger to HCA or community activism. She served on the board of HCA since 2012 and held the position of treasure for five years. With the Junior Auxiliary, she has held positions as Constitution and Bylaws Chairperson, Project Finding Chairperson, Scholarship Chairperson, Projects Chairperson, and Pinebelt Diaper Bank Chairperson. She is also a Sacred Heart PTO member and held the position of “Salute! Sacred Heart” fundraiser chair for two years. She is also a lifetime member of the USM Alumni Association, a member of the USM Foundation, and a former member of the Partners for the Arts board.

With all of her local experience, Powell sees the benefit of working collaboratively with other organizations to benefit the area.

“I also want HCA to work with the other wonderful arts organizations in Hattiesburg to raise awareness of what the arts as a whole brings to our region” she noted. “Specifically, the economic impact benefits of being a community with an amazingly wide variety of offerings for audiences of every interest and age. We all do incredible things here that would not be possible without the support of local corporate and individual sponsors, and state funding. The continued success of bringing our caliber of performances to this area is largely dependent upon making sure the people who financially benefit from the hotel rooms booked, restaurant seats filled, gasoline purchased, etc. are investing in our organizations accordingly.”