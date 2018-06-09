Police searching for Destinii Winborne for welfare concern

The following is an email from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department:

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in reference to a welfare concern for an individual.

Destinii Wilborne, 20, was last seen on Aug. 7 at the Hattiesburg Train Depot about 9:30 a.m. It is believed that she purchased a train ticket, and it is unknown if she actually boarded the train or left the station.

She is approximately 5'3 and 130 pounds, according to family members.

Wilborne's family has contacted the Hattiesburg Police Department because they have not been able to make any contact with their daughter.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts or has made contact with her, please contact HPD at (601)544-7900.