Parade of Champions: Hattiesburg to hold second annual event recognizing state championship teams

For the second year, the city of Hattiesburg will roll out the red carpet for its state championship teams.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, the city will host its second annual “Parade of Champions” to honor teams and students throughout Hattiesburg who have achieved a state championship in athletic or extracurricular competitions such as speech and debate or culinary art teams. The event will also honor valedictorians and retiring teachers.

“Led by the Hattiesburg Police Department, the one-mile route will celebrate the many achievements of our students and teachers, and it will give the community an opportunity to show their continued support,” Mayor Toby Barker said.

The champions will depart from Sacred Heart High School, route through downtown Hattiesburg and finish at Hawkins Elementary School.

Members of the community are encouraged to show their support by lining the sidewalks from Sacred Heart to Hawkins.