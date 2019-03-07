Nursing program receives $2.8M federal grant

The University of Southern Mississippi College of Nursing and Health Professions recently received renewal of a federal grant worth $2.8 million over four years as part of the Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Program.

The ANEW Program provides funding to support innovative academic-practice partnerships to prepare primary care advanced practice registered nursing students to practice in rural and underserved settings through academic and clinical training.

The partnerships support traineeships, as well as infrastructure funds to schools of nursing and their practice partners who deliver primary care clinical training experiences with rural and/or underserved populations for advanced nursing education programs.

Dr. Carolyn Coleman, Nurse Practitioner Program Coordinator and ANEW Grant Program Director at USM, points out that the first two years of the grant enabled faculty to organize and implement longitudinal immersive clinical training experienced for advanced placement students in community-based settings, including providing support to student through traineeship funds.

“As we continued the work that has been started, the ANEW 2 will allow us to advance on the training we provide to our nurse practitioner students here at USM,” she said. “We will be able to implement training such as telehealth and improve on training to help combat the opioid crisis here in the state, as well as other innovative course enhancements. We will also be able to assist nurse practitioner students in obtaining second certifications as a family or psychiatric nurse practitioner.”

Coleman credits team members Dr. Sandra Bishop, Dr. Carolyn Holloway, Dr. Rebecca Holland, Akiah Gipson, Crystal Sanders, Modist Jones and Sarilyn Freeman for their work in securing the additional grant funding.