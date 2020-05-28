There have been eight cases of COVID-19 – including one death from virus-related complications – in the City of Hattiesburg workforce.

However, as of Monday, there are no known active cases among city employees, according to Chief Communications Officer Samantha McCain.

City officials reported on April 7 that Kévin Jordan, housing coordinator in urban development, died from coronavirus. He worked for the city for 13 years.

The other cases included two cases in the police department, two cases in parks and recreation, and one case each in urban development, public works and the fire department.

Those seven employees have since returned to work, said McCain.

The city has more than 600 employees.