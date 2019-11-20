MS Armed Forces Museum in running for $5K, volunteer service

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is in the running for a $5,000 grant and a day of volunteer service through the What a Difference a Day Makes contest, an initiative by Regions Bank that highlights nonprofit organizations that provide services to veterans, military personnel and their families.

The museum is the one of only two organizations in Mississippi – and the only one in Hattiesburg – to take part in the contest.

“Every day, the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum makes a meaningful impact by recognizing those who have devoted themselves to serving America, and we want to help more people discover their important mission,” said Greg Garraway, Hattiesburg Market Executive for Regions Bank. “As we honor veterans during the month of November, Regions is proud to support organizations that serve those who fought to protect America’s freedoms. Through What a Difference a Day Makes, we have a unique opportunity to highlight the work of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum and other worthy nonprofits while encouraging greater public awareness of their programs and services.”

During the initiative, participants are encouraged to learn more about the 15 nonprofits in the contest by visiting regions.doingmoretoday.com. They can then vote for their favorite organization once a day through November 30.

The nonprofit with the most number of votes will receive a $5,000 grant from Regions Bank, while all other contestants will receive grants of $1,000 or $500 based on vote totals. In addition, Regions will provide a day of service to all organizations in the contest.

Regions also will highlight each of the organizations on its social media and

YouTube channels.

The Mississippi Armed Forces History Museum was opened in October 2001 and showcases a comprehensive history of American military involvement, including galleries of the 19th Century, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Global War on Terrorism. The museum also features a Hall of Honor that recognizes notable Mississippi veterans and Mississippi's 28 Medal of Honor recipients. Outdoor exhibits on the grounds of the Museum include memorials and a vehicle park with aircraft, tanks, and field artillery.

As of November 14, the museum was in 13th place in the contest.

Other organizations participating in What a Difference a Day Makes include the Mississippi State University Center for America’s Veterans in Starkville; Veterans Florida in Tallahassee, Florida; Forth Worth Airpower Foundation in Fort Worth, Texas; Veterans Bridge Home in Charlotte, North Carolina; and the Gratitude Initiative in Dallas, Texas.