Mobile Street Festival to be cookin' this weekend

The number 13 is quite lucky as the Mobile Street Festival is set for Oct. 5 and 6 in downtown Hattiesburg.

Now in its 13th year, the outdoor family friendly festival has continued to grow and add more events to an already crowded schedule.

“We’re so excited about what we bring.,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado. “If people want to get into the competition, it’s still not too late - they can get all the information and forms from the website, and you can also register and pay the registration fee online now. (The event) is getting bigger every year, and we certainly do expect a much larger turnout this year.

“We have a big election coming up, and we have a political stage that’s going up from 3- 4 (p.m.). Several candidates have signed up to speak on our political stage.

From a variety of cooking contests to four musical stages, a sanctioned boxing match, there promises to be something for everybody.

The food contests run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Categories include:

• Sho Nuff Good Barbeque Cookoff (8 a.m.-4 p.m. with $3,500 in cash prizes)

• Vegan Burger Battle ($450 in prize money)

• Sweet Potato Pie Contest

• Pound Cake Contest

Celebrity Judges include 2016 MasterChef contestant Katie Dixon, owner Birdhouse Cafe, Vicksburg City Clerk Walter Osborne Jr., Natchez Mayor Pro Tem Joyce Acreneaux Mathis, Claiborne County Supervisor Kenneth Kavis and Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George and more.

More than $4,000 in prize money will be awarded – $300 for first place; $100 for second and $50 for third.

Vendors are also welcome to showcase their wares at the Twin Forks Rising Farmers Market.

Trophies will be awarded at the end of the bike show. Participants need to remember to register for each category to win. The show will begin at 10 a.m. with judging at 2 p.m. following by awards at 5 p.m. on the Blues Stage.

Trophies to be awarded include:

• Best of Show

• Best of Chrome

• Best of Handmade Parts

• Best Paint

• Oldest Motorcycle

The Main Music Stage will include the New Orleans Mystics, Mike Baptiste and the Real Soul Band and 2018 American Idol contestant Aname Rose with an Aretha Franklin Tribute.

The Main Stage emcee will be Hattiesburg’s own Mildred Gaddis, Detroit veteran media personality and known as the queen of radio talk shows.

The Gospel Stage will feature MC Poppa Soul and will include performances by The Bolton Sisters, Michael French, Ebenezer Baptist Church Praise Team and many more.

Local artist T-Bone Pruitt will also perform.

Vixon Sullivan, who has recently completed a mural of the Mississippi Jook Bank on East Fourth Street near the festival site, said there will also be a folk stage which directly correlates with the mural. This stage will feature local talent including poets, musicians and dancers.

“It’s the kind of a representation of the culture and I think this mural correlates perfectly with that concept,” he said.

Sullivan said aside form the folk stage, there will also be a visual component. The South Mississippi Art Association will have an art show in the old Eureka School Museum. “We’re trying to represent all five disciplines of art with this festival. It’s going to be a rich festival.”

There will also be a 2018 political candidate stage and 2018 Hattiesburg Boxing Club sanctioned event.

The Children’s Village will include Pinebelt Level 10 and video gaming, storytelling tent and face painting, and performances by area schools including the Lillie Burney Strings. The first 50 children accompanied by an adult will receive a basket of products.

The Hattiesburg Arts Council will be on hand with their art horses for a variety of activities for children.

For more information, visit MobilestreetFestival.com or call 601-818-5588.