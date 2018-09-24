Man found dead in Cypress Avenue home; police investigating

Hattiesburg police are conducting a death investigation after finding a deceased man in a Cypress Avenue home.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Cypress Avenue. Upon arriving, officers found one man dead in the trailer and began the investigation.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the man as Greg Hawthorne, 31, of Hattiesburg. Hawthorne's body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson, and Klem said no other information is available pending autopsy.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.