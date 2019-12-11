Homicide suspect arrested in San Diego

A suspect wanted in an ongoing Hattiesburg homicide investigation has been arrested in San Diego, California.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said Keri Guillot, AKA "Pinky," was taken into custody Nov. 4 by San Diego police. She is wanted on active warrants for accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice in connection to a Sept. 10 shooting on North 25th Avenue that killed 31-year-old David Lee Bolton.

Guillot will be extradited back to Hattiesburg.

A second suspect, Nakia "Kiki" Mason, 44 was arrested shortly after the incident and booked into the Forrest County Jail. He was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.

A third suspect, Carzetta "Stuff" Myers, is still wanted for 1st degree murder and obstruction of justice.