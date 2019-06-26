Healing Garding: FGH, Healthcare Foundation dedicate Oliver garden

Forrest General Healthcare Foundation and Forrest General Hospital hosted a dedication of the Becky and Bill Oliver Healing Garden on June 12.

“I am so pleased to introduce the public to The Becky and Bill Oliver Healing Garden,” said Martha Dearman, executive director, Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. “Our donors as well as patients and their caregivers have patiently waited to enjoy the garden, and I hope this beautiful space provides them comfort for many years to come.”

The Becky and Bill Oliver Healing Garden at Forrest General’s Cancer Center will offer patients, loved ones and visitors a quiet, outdoor space away from treatment areas. The garden will be open every day from dawn to dusk. Its purpose is to help reduce the stresses of illness and hospitalization by encouraging calm, comfort, and relaxation.

The garden is part of a FGH Foundation project called Together We Can…Advancing Cancer Care. The project also included the renovations at the Cancer Center to create the new infusion center and family waiting area and to introduce the Patient Navigation Services Program.