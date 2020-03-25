Hattiesburg hosts mask drive-through and drop-off event

To assist Hattiesburg’s health care community, first responders and a general need for personal protective equipment, the City of Hattiesburg will host a mask drive-thru and drop-off event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 26-28 at Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 West Front St. in downtown Hattiesburg.

All unused masks - medical, construction-grade, sewn fabric, and the like - will be accepted. The event will be drive-thru and drop-off only, and all guidelines per the Centers for Disease Control will be used for unloading donations out of vehicles.

Donors with one case or fewer are asked to drive up in the right lane on West Front Street in front of Jackie Dole Community Center. Do not get out of your vehicle. City of Hattiesburg employees will meet you to unload your donation.

Any business/donor that would like to donate several cases or a large load of masks can take a right at West Railroad Street, between City of Hattiesburg's Engineering Building and Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, and pull up to the back entrance. The driver will stay in the vehicle. City of Hattiesburg employees will unload the items.

All motorists who frequently drive through West Front Street as a part of their daily commute are to approach the area with caution and patience.

This event is geared toward those who may have packages/boxes of masks at home after previously purchasing them for lawncare, house renovations, and other measures. It is also geared to those who are making masks as a collective effort on behalf of the community.

All unused masks will be separated and sorted according to the needs and requirements of industry. They will then be distributed to the local health care community, first responders and essential services.

For additional details or updates regarding COVID-19 in Hattiesburg, visit www.hattiesburgms.com/coronavirus.