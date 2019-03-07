Hattiesburg Hall of Fame seeks public input

Through its selection of an annual Hall of Fame class, the Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation acknowledges the contributions of the alumni from the Hub City’s five legacy public schools.

Students who finished their last year of high school on the campuses of Eureka, Hattiesburg/Blair, Hattiesburg/ North Main Street, L.J. Rowan and Royal Street high schools are eligible for inclusion in the Hattiesburg Hall of Fame.

In consultation with primary publicity partner The Pinebelt News, the foundation invites the public to give input regarding future Hall of Fame nominations.

Interested parties should go to HattiesburgHOF.com to offer suggestions about who should be inducted into the Class of 2019. Public participation will help to ensure that future classes are equally as diverse when it comes to race, gender and career paths.

All nominations will be presented to the selection committee regardless of how many times a name is submitted.

“Only one nomination is needed for an alumnus to be considered by the committee and eventually inducted,” said HPSD Foundation Executive Director Dan Kibodeaux. “This helps us dispel the notion of being recognized solely because of popularity.”

Russ Hendley serves as board of directors president.

“The HPSD Foundation Board of Directors is responsible for approval of final inductee selections,” Hendley said. “Funds generated from the Hall of Fame provide for student scholarships, teacher grants, early childhood education and ongoing programs of the HPSD Foundation.”