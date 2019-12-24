Last week local artist Glenda Grubbs signed copies of her poster, Happy New Year Hub City, at the Hattiesburg Visitors Center. The poster was recently unveiled as the wining entry in this year’s contest to depict Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. The print will serve as the official event poster for Hattiesburg’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Grubbs’ entry was a part of a local call for artists that was issued by VisitHATTIESBURG, Hattiesburg Arts Council, Downtown Hattiesburg and the City of Hattiesburg as an effort to promote Midnight on Front Street, which includes a Hub Sign drop and a dual fireworks show.

Grubbs’ artwork vividly depicts a meshing of the 1912 Hub Sign illumination and the Inaugural New Year’s Eve event that took place in 2018.

“It was my biggest inspiration to learn that the leaders of Hattiesburg at the time had a vision to proclaim Hattiesburg as the Hub City,” said Grubbs, who was inspired by both the 1912 and 2018 works of arts. “Now more than 100 years later, it is such a great idea to recreate the sign and continue that vision.”

A Mississippi-born artist who favors an Impressionistic style, Grubbs uses both oils and acrylics to paint life into her playful works. Her subjects range from boats and barns to cows and roosters, from flowers to figures dancing and singing (which is a nod to her first love, music). A former Miss Mississippi and music teacher, Grubbs is formally trained in music and has a Master's degree in Music Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. However, she has had a lifelong interest in all of the arts.

She and husband, Gary, who's an actor, lived in Los Angeles for 25 years before returning to their home state of Mississippi. Today, they make their home in Hattiesburg, where they are members of Temple Baptist Church and she sings the choir. Her art can be found in Oddfellows Gallery in downtown Hattiesburg, in J. Parker's in downtown Laurel, as well as at Bloom's West in Oak Grove.

While the original artwork will find its home in City Hall as a new collection of traditions and stories that will grow for years to come, a limited quantity of event posters are available for purchase at the Visitors Center. They can be purchased in person or online at .

For more information about Midnight on Front Street and a list of New Year’s Eve events, visit.