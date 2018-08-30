Graves charged with second-degree murder

By HASKEL BURNS,
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:19am

A Hattiesburg man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting his son.

According to an email from Ryan Moore, public information officer at Hattiesburg Police Department, Joel Chad Graves, 45, was arrested Wednesday for the shooting. 

The incident occurred Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Breckinridge Drive. Police responded to a report of a shooting at the location at about 7:45 p.m. and found Joel Scott Graves deceased.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic altercation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.

