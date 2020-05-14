A free COVID-19 testing center will open Monday at the C.E. Roy Community Center, 300 E. Fifth St., in Hattiesburg.

The center will operate from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and will “last for the next few weeks and months,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The mayor said the center is funded by a grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The grant is administered by the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the tests will be offered at no charge to patients.

The Hattiesburg center will be the first of its kind in the state and will function as a pilot program for future centers, said Barker. The facility can test up to 70 people per day, and people do not have to have symptoms in order to be tested.

No appointment is necessary.

This story will be updated.