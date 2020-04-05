Forrest County supervisors update mask order to include public

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors will require the public to wear masks or other face coverings when visiting businesses located in the county.

The board, at its regular meeting Tuesday, approved the modification to its April 10 order, which required all employees of businesses located in the county to wear masks. The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Board President David Hogan, who represents District 1, introduced the modification, and the motion was seconded by District 4 Supervisor Rod Woullard. District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowen voted against the measure, saying he preferred to leave decisions on masks in the hands of individuals and business owners.

Supervisors also voted to indefinitely suspend the county’s regular ordinance regarding for-profit businesses on county property, which will continue to allow pop-up food vendors to set up shop in areas like parking lots. The board originally suspended the ordinance for 30 days beginning April 10.

During the meeting, Sheriff Charlie Sims read the board a letter from Gary McLaurin, owner of Mack’s On The River, a seafood restaurant located in the county. In the letter, McLaurin said his business was nearing bankruptcy, and he implored supervisors to allow businesses to reopen.

“We plan to celebrate 60 years in business on June 5 this year,” wrote McLaurin. “Our plea to you is to allow us the opportunity to make it to June.”

McLaurin added that the restaurant’s bills haven’t stopped coming and that the restaurant’s insurance bill costs more than a week’s worth of revenue doing curbside sales.

“In this rural area, there isn’t enough sustaining population. Our clientele normally travel great distances to enjoy a good meal and be with family, a getaway outing of sorts,” he wrote. “This economy has to open up now. You have the power to make this happen, and I’m begging you to allow us to go back to work.”

In the letter, McLaurin suggested that his restaurant could open at 50 percent capacity and allow for 10 feet of distance between tables.

“Even if we were to open at 50 percent capacity, we would still be safer than the masses that visit Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot and the like on a daily basis,” he wrote.

Supervisors were sympathetic to McLaurin’s letter but noted the matter was out of their hands as orders from Gov. Tate Reeves have limited restaurants to drive-thru, carryout and curbside sales.

“It’s my understanding that it’s out of our control,” said Hogan. “It’s up to the governor. If he allows restaurants to reopen at 50 percent capacity, I think this board will go along with that.”