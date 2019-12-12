Forrest County School educators honor district teachers, administrator of year

A group of teachers and one administrator were honored for their commitment to their students and the mission of the Forrest County School District Dec. 9 at the final regular meeting for 2019 of the Forrest County School District Board of Directors. The governing body named its Teachers of the Year, as well as its district-wide Teacher and Administrator of the Year during the meeting.

Teachers of the Year, by school, include Tiffany Bradford, Dixie Attendance Center; Amanda Ainsworth, Earl Travillion; Richet Parham, North Forrest Elementary; Kathryn Boyd, Rawls Springs Attendance Center; Davis Riddle, North Forrest High School; and Deborah Creel, South Forrest Attendance Center;

Riddle earned overall district Teacher of the Year honors, while South Forrest Attendance Center Principal Kim Dolan earned the Administrator of the Year recognition.

Dolan’s 21-year career at South Forrest started after she was assigned there as a student teacher, and for the last six years has served as its leader.

“It’s an honor, and I credit my success to the hard work of all of our teachers,” Dolan said.

Riddle, a native of Alabama who attended college at Mississippi State University and the University of Southern Mississippi, has spent the last two years of his 12-year career as an educator at North Forrest High School, where he teaches mathematics.

“It’s a wonderful feeling (being honored), but I’d rather my students get recognized,” Riddle said. “Watching them succeed in the subject, especially some of those who think at first that they can’t, that’s what drives me. There’s no better feeling than that.”

Superintendent Brian Freeman also recognized district educators who completed a year-long district-wide Leadership Academy, and praised all of those honored at the meeting. “We appreciate all of our teachers,” he said. “You’re all very important to us.”