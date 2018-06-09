Dually-enrolled HHS students to earn college credit before high school graduation

Hattiesburg High School students enrolled in the new Middle College will have a decided advantage heading into a four-year undergraduate degree program at one of the state’s public universities.

Starting this year, the Institutions of Higher Learning, in cooperation with the Mississippi Department of Education and state community colleges, is offering high school students who qualify the opportunity to dually enroll at a local community college to secure an Associate of Arts degree through the Middle College program. Completion of the program willl give them the qualifying credits to transition into a bachelor’s degree program at one of the state’s eight public universities, including Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.

According to Jermaine Brown, testing coordinator for the Hattiesburg Public School District and director of the Middle College program for the district, costs for the students to participate in the program this year is covered by federal funding. Brown hopes to be able to accommodate at least 10 new students each year in the program, as funding allows. HPSD is the only district in the area offering the program, according to HPSD Communications and Engagement Coordinator Samone Faulkner Wilson.

“It’s a really exciting initiative,” Brown said during a break before the monthly Hattiesburg Board of Trustees regular meeting Sept. 4. “Once they complete the program, they will be way ahead of the average high school graduate.”

There are currently 11 students in the initial cohort, who began the program as sophomores during the current academic year. To qualify, students must score at least a 17 on the English section and 19 on the mathematics section of the ACT standardized test. Course enrollment includes College Algebra, English Composition I, Sociology, U.S. History and College Study Skills, an orientation course. Participating students split a school day between PRCC and HHS, with transportation provided by HPSD.

“We have some great students at Hattiesburg High School, and this is a tremendous opportunity for them to maximize their talents,” said HPSD Superintendent Robert Williams.