Deceased man found in vacant Hattiesburg lot

A deceased male was found in a vacant lot Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Williams Street.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict has identified the man as 55-year-old Clarence Norwood of Hattiesburg, who was reported missing on January 24. Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers were notified of Norwood’s body shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators have ruled out foul play, and officials have notified Norwood’s family.