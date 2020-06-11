Hattiesburg City Council members have issued a resolution in support of relocating the Confederate statue that sits outside the Forrest County Circuit Court building, which has become a source of public attention with protests from residents and measures from the Forrest County Board of Supervisors that will allow county residents to vote on whether to move the monument.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George - who drafted the resolution - introduced the measure to accept the document, which was approved unanimously by all five council members.

"Over the last few weeks, I've had the opportunity to attend a number of peaceful protests within our community, and I've spent a lot of time listening," George said."I've had conversations with people in our community that people respect and have known for years, while also listening to the voices of people that I've never met before.

"These conversations have led me to question things that I've never considered before, about our world and our community here in Hattiesburg. I'm grateful for the people that have shared with me and challenged me along the way, and I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I support you."

The resolution states that Hattiesburg strives to be the premier city in the Gulf South, and its administration strives to embody values of diversity, social responsibility, accountability, quality customer service, hard work, teamwork and continuous improvement. It goes on to say that relocating a monument does not erase history, but instead acknowledges, preserves and demonstrates progress.

"In the same light, I do not believe we should attempt to erase our history, no matter how ugly some of it may be," George said. "I do believe that we as a community can and should take steps to educate ourselves and the next generation about these truths, and discuss what steps we could take to ensure that we do not repeat history.

"However, I believe we must ask ourselves if it is right to amplify these symbols that were put up in a time when all men and women were not valued as equals. And if I ask myself that question, I know that these symbols are hurtful, and they incite fear and anger within a large portion of our community. This resolution takes a step in the right direction as we, as a city council, take a stand in supporting the relocation of this Confederate monument."

During its regular meeting on Monday, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted to allow county residents to vote during the Nov. 3 general election whether to relocate the monument, which was erected in 2010 and dedicated to the "men and women of the Confederacy." If the measure to relocate the statue is approved, supervisors have asked city officials to relocate the monument to Oaklawn Cemetery, as well as for the city to pay half the cost of relocation.

"While it may not be a perfect resolution, I believe that it's something that this entire council can get behind and support, and I also simply believe that it's the right thing to do," George said.