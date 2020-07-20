City of Hattiesburg offices are closed to the public following rising COVID-19 cases in Forrest and Lamar counties.

According to Samantha McCain, chief communications officer, certain city services will be available by appointment or through curbside and drive-thru options. Signage has been placed on doors with phone numbers for departmental contacts, and the directory can also be accessed at hattiesburgms.com.

Additionally, any public-facing city employee over the age of 60 will be asked to work from home through next week.

Over the weekend and on Monday, the city’s administrative team learned of six additional positive cases in the city workforce. Those cases include one from the fire department, four from the police department and one employee who works in administration.

In total, there have been 26 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city workforce since March, including one death. Kévin Jordan, 58, was the housing coordinator in urban development, and he worked for the city for 13 years.