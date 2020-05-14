Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced Friday evening that indoor dining at restaurants in the Hub City can resume Monday with some restrictions.

Indoor dining can resume as long as restaurants follow 50 percent capacity limitations and the sanitizing and social distancing measures set in the mayor’s Executive Order 2020-7, which allowed outdoor dining to resume. Nail salons and tattoo parlors may also open as long as they follow strict health guidelines and social distancing measures.

Nail salons will be subject to the regulations set by Barker’s Executive Order 2020-6, which allowed hair salons and barber shops to open in the city limits.

Tattoo parlors will be subject to rules issued by Gov. Tate Reeves in his Executive Order 1486, which was signed Friday.

Barker will sign the order over the weekend, according to city officials.

This story will be updated.