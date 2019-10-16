155th anniversary: Shady Grove Baptist plans celebration

Shady Grove Church got its initial start when a group of African American pioneers broke ties with the Providence Baptist Church of the Kelly Settlement Community in 1864.

On Nov. 3, the church will celebrate its 155th-year homecoming with services at 7:45 and 10:45 a.m. Dr. Joel Gregory of Waco, Texas, will serve as the guest speaker.

The Rev. Dr. Reginald Woullard pastors the church, which was previously pastored by his grandfather, the Rev. R.W. Woullard Sr., who served this growing congregation for more than 40 years until August 1969. At that time, the torch was passed to the Rev. R. W. Woullard Jr., who served until his death in January 2005.

The current pastor is the youngest son of Woullard Jr. and was offered the position, which he accepted. He preached his first sermon in February 2005.

The anniversary celebration will begin with a parade and Harvest Festival. The festival will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with a parade that will start at the Glendale Community Center on Monroe Road and travel to the church located at 101 Warren Mott Parkway in Hattiesburg.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and includes a health fair, events for the family, a self-defense class, exhibitors and door prizes. All areas of the church’s ministry will also be on hand.

The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call the church at (601) 583-9243.