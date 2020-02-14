Holocaust exhibit from Jerusalem on display through April 2

Students Sierra McNairn and Meagan Bihn view the “Shoah: How Was It Humanly Possible?” art exhibit at the William Carey University Lucile Parker Gallery on Feb. 11. Through the exhibit, viewers can follow, through images and first-person accounts, the timeline of the Holocaust from its early roots in 1933 through the liberation of the death camps at the end of World War II in 1945. The exhibit is part of a traveling program through the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, Israel. The gallery is open from 1 until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the exhibit is on display until April 2.