USM announces temporary waiver for graduate school test requirements

In response to current restrictions created by the COVID-19 health crisis, the University of Southern Mississippi is temporarily waiving requirements for the Graduate Management Admission Test and the Graduate Records Examinations for all Graduate School applicants during the summer and fall 2020 admission periods.

Dr. Karen Coats, dean of USM’s Graduate School, stresses that the university remains sensitive to the challenges people from across the globe face due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among those challenges are closures of many test centers that typically administer standardized exams in the U.S. and abroad.

“At the Graduate School, we want to ensure that those who are interested in pursuing a graduate degree are not hindered by the inability to sit for the GRE and GMAT due to test center closures,” said Coats.

The test waiver will apply to online, face-to-face, and hybrid programs. Certain programs may not allow the waiver due to accrediting or state and/or federal admission guidelines.

Coats points out that the Graduate School is adding an option for the test of English proficiency requirement for fall applicants. The International Test of English Proficiency currently offers at-home testing, and USM will accept this exam with a score of 4.0 to meet the Graduate School’s English proficiency requirement. Applicants should send a copy of their iTEP results to the Office of International Admissions at intladmissions@usm.edu.

As an R1 research institution, USM offers students the opportunity to study with world-renowned faculty while pursuing a certificate or master’s, specialist, or doctoral degree in a broad array of disciplines.

Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 applicants may contact Graduate Admissions at graduateschool@usm.edu to request a waiver. International applicants should contact International Admissions at intladmissions@usm.edu.