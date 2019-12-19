Role of women in history topic of USM Forum series

The crucial role women have played in making America a more democratic and fair nation, in the past and the present, will be the focus of The University of Southern Mississippi’s Spring 2020 University Forum programming, continuing with the year’s theme, “A Year of Speakers, a Century of Progress.”

Presented by the USM Honors College, University Forum events are free and open to the public.

The lineup of presenters includes Angie Thomas, an award-winning author of young adult literature, whose work asks us to find our voice, much as her protagonists do, to confront racism and injustice; Dr. Marjorie Spruill, a distinguished historian who has written about the challenges that women of all political stripes faced as they struggled to be recognized as equal to men in the 20th century; and Jodi Kantor, vividly recounted in her recent book “She Said,” and how she helped expose film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual harassment and abuse, inspiring thousands of women to recall their own experiences through the #MeToo movement.

The spring 2020 University Forum schedule of presentations, to be held on the Hattiesburg campus, is as follows:

• Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Angie Thomas, author of young adult fiction, will present “The Hate U Give: Finding Your Activism,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Thad Cochran Center Ballrooms.

• Tuesday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. – Dr. Marjorie Spruill, a historian, will present “Votes for Women: The Story of the Nineteenth Amendment,” in Bennett Auditorium.

• Tuesday, April 7, 6:30 p.m. - Jodi Kantor, pulitzer-winning journalist, will present “Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement,” in Bennett Auditorium.