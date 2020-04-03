Celebrate Mississippi Musicians Day here Saturday

The City of Hattiesburg and community partners are bringing Mississippi Musicians Day to the Hub City on Saturday, March 7.

The day-long celebration will include workshops and seminars, children's activities, and a finale performance by Vasti Jackson, John Wooton and more.

Held at the Community Arts Center, 825 N. Main St., the event will use seminars and hands-on experiences to focus on increasing awareness around Mississippi’s musical heritage and its rightful place as the birthplace of America’s music. As a cultural hub of its own, Hattiesburg is a perfect backdrop for such a celebration.

“Hattiesburg’s story is widely told by the dynamic artists that choose to do life and create art here,” said Barker. “From catching a symphony show at either of our universities to sitting front row at a show in the back room of the Thirsty Hippo, we continue to elevate our place as a premier destination in the Gulf South for quality musical entertainment.”

Barker added that his first experience with Mississippi Musicians Day was during his time at the State Capitol as a legislator, and he looks forward to Hattiesburg hosting its own celebration this year. From amateur musicians to families with small children who simply love to play music and sing along together, this event has something for all ages.

The event is widely supported by a variety of community partners, including VisitHATTIESBURG, Historic Downtown Hattiesburg, the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame, the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Music, FestivalSouth and the Art Institute of Mississippi.

“I am very proud to be part of the Mississippi Musicians’ Day celebration,” said Dr. Jay Dean. “This is an annual event that I have been aware of for the past seven years. I was fortunate enough to be on the committee that founded this special day for our musicians around the state, and I am very happy that Hattiesburg is joining in this statewide celebration.”

As a premier city in the Gulf South, this event hopes to engage locals and visitors to take part in our local creative economy while celebrating our state’s musical heritage.

“Artistry and creativity drive the diversity and appeal of our Hattiesburg community,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG. “Events like Mississippi Musicians Day give us a great platform to highlight and share our love for the arts. We invite people of all ages and backgrounds, both locals and visitors, to join us for this event to celebrate Mississippi’s great musical talents.”

The schedule of events includes a 10 a.m. start, with a ticketed finale performance featuring Vasti Jackson, John Wooton, the Yazoo City Blues Trio, Charianna and the Mississippi Musicians Day House Band at 7 p.m. The events and activities before 7 p.m. are free to the general public. Tickets to the finale performance are $20, but students with a school ID can receive a free ticket at the door.

Visit www.hattiesburgms.com for more information.