Spirits of the Saenger: celebrating 90 years

Shhh! The Hattiesburg Saenger Theater is turning 90 years old, and will be rewinding time to 1929.

On Friday, Nov. 22, the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater is hosting the party of the century, Spirits of the Saenger, in celebration of its 90th anniversary.

This prohibition-themed speakeasy is sure to be the bee’s knees. Don't tell the coppers – but invite all of your friends. The event kicks off in the Saenger lobby at 19:29 (7:29 p.m.). Costumes are highly encouraged, so be sure to get all dolled up in your best Roaring ‘20s ensemble and have a swinging good time.

Southern Prohibition will be joining in on the celebration, and this event is the only place to get your hands on the extra special commemorative Saenger Suzy B can. For all of the extra spirited folks... prepare your tastebuds for the Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey tasting, brought to you by the one and only Cathead Distillery.

There will be live music featuring the USM Jazz Band: Larry Panella and the Trad Daddies. Hattiesburlesque will be here with bells on, showing folks how to dance the Charleston, and put a little shimmy in their shake.

Tickets to Spirits of the Saenger are $29 per person and admission includes: password and access to the secret speakeasy... mum's the word. A couple of complimentary cocktails, beginning with a whiskey tasting to start off the evening with a bang, and a champagne toast to celebrate 90 wonderful years of the Hattiesburg Saenger.

Tickets also include hors d'oeuvres, live music and dancing, prizes and giveaways, behind-the-scenes tours, classic car photo opportunities, and much more.

The Saenger bar will be stirring up all of the classic cocktails, available for purchase throughout the evening. This event is for ages 21 and older. Please bring a valid photo ID.

This party is limited access, so please get your tickets and password while you can.

For tickets, visit HattiesburgSaenger.com! For more information, follow the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Facebook, or call (601) 584-4888.