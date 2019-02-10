Blessing of the Pets: Churches join Southern Pines for Saturday event

In celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, a Blessing of the Pets will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, on the grounds of Westminster Presbyterian Church (115 N. 25th Avenue in Hattiesburg).

The event is a joint partnership between Westminster, Parkway Heights United Methodist Church, Trinity Episcopal and Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

A liturgy will be spoken at 9 a.m. followed by the blessing of the animals on a come-and-go basis. A prayer will be given to bring the celebration to an end at 11 a.m.

Each congregation will have a representative there blessing the animals.

According to Westminster pastor Christopher Crowell, most church’s observances such as this are tied to the commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi and are usually held around the first of October.

In Gen. 1:26, we read the Creation story, which talks about human stewards of the earth and the relationships of humans with animals.

“It’s a more beautiful world because animals are in it,” Crotwell said. “We learn from animals. Most children learn about unconditional love by taking care for something such as a pet. We put it all together – neighbors and animals – for something like this and it’s fun to do.”

While traditional animals such as dogs and cats are expected, there may be a few out of the ordinary animals as well.

“We can do air blessings if we need to,” said Crotwell.

Those bringing animals to the blessing are asked to have them in a carrier or on a leash and to please clean up after their pets.

“We ask people to bring their pets to be blessed and to celebrate the bond between people and their pet,” said Ginny Sims, director of Southern Pines.

The churches will also be collecting pet items and monetary donations during this special event to help support the work of Southern Pines Animal Shelter and to be a blessing to pets who are in need. Donations are not mandatory, but encouraged.