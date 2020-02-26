Artwork by Baggetts on display March 20

The Hattiesburg Arts Council invites the public to a fine arts exhibit featuring William Baggett and Lynne Joddrell Baggett.

The reception will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 N. Main St., and the show will be on display from March 20-26. A coffee talk is set for 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Residents and tourists have raved about the large circular panorama mural that hangs 30 feet above the main desk of the Hattiesburg Public Library, but few have had the opportunity to meet the artist, William Baggett, who created this amazing mural called “The Spirit That Builds.”

The Hattiesburg Arts Council is excited to introduce guests to the artist behind this mural in an exhibit of his past and present artwork as well as carved and pressed letterforms in a variety of media by his wife, Lynne Joddrell Baggett.

William Baggett received the Mississippi Governor’s Award in Visual Art in 2014, and he has also been awarded the Noel Polk Lifetime Achievement Award. His paintings and prints are included in collections throughout the United States, Europe and Japan.

He has worked with French and American art publishers to execute original print editions in ateliers in Paris and New York.

Lynne Joddrell Baggett, professor of art and graphic design at Louisiana State University, has received several accolades for her research with incised letterforms, including a Mississippi Artists’ Fellowship, a research grant from LSU and various design awards from AIGA New Orleans and the Advertising Federation of Greater Baton Rouge.

Events are free, and gallery hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays through the exhibit.