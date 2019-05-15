HPSD recognizes accomplishments

As the 2018-2019 school year draws to a close, the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees took time during its May 14 regular monthly meeting to recognize the many accomplishments of a plethora of students, teachers and coaches.

Several coaches of the district’s 20-plus athletics programs have earned district and statewide honors, and several of its teams, including its back-to-back state champion boy’s track team, were also praised for their winning ways during the school year. In addition, all 23 of the district’s athletics programs were recognized by the Mississippi High School Activities Association or academic achievement, for having team grade point averages of 3.0 or higher.

In addition, several Beta Club members in the district were recognized for earning competitive awards through Beta Club-sponsored events. National Beta Club supports academic achievement, as well as character and leadership development, along with service initiatives, among students in grades 4-12.

Superintendent Robert Williams also announced that National Beta Club had recognized the HPSD as a District of Distinction.

HPSD Athletics Coordinator Tony Vance praised student-athletes and coaches in the district, and said that new district team sports and extracurricular activities would be offered to students in the near future, including a middle school soccer program, as well as a chess team and online gaming.

“As you can see, we have a lot to be proud of,” Board of Trustees President Delores McNair said following a series of recognitions of students and coaches. “As a board, we’re proud of all your accomplishments. And these things only happen when you have a group of dedicated parents, so we applaud you as well.”

The next regular meeting of the HPSD Board of Trustees is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the district boardroom, 301 Mamie Street.