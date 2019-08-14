Voting machines to be tested Aug. 21, 22 in Forrest County

The Forrest County Election Commission will be conducting pre-election testing of software logic and accuracy on TSX machines in advance of the Aug. 27 primary runoff election.

The testing will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 and 22 at the county’s election warehouse, 224 East 5th Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

The public is invited to attend the testing.

For more information, call (601) 270-558.