Shop Petal First a success for local merchants

﻿Great weather and enthusiastic shoppers made the 17th annual Shop Petal First a grand success. Participating merchants said the three-day event brought clients and shoppers who were excited to register for store prizes and begin their holiday shopping.

The Grand Prize winner of $500 cash was Blake Evans of Jackson. Blake is engaged to Petal’s Lexus Watson, who is the daughter of Tina Clark, manager of Petal’s Factory Connection. Blake and Lexus deposited their winning entry form at Tropical Glamour at the end of their Petal shopping spree.

Clark reported that sales for Factory Connection were so high she received a call from corporate headquarters asking what was going on in Petal. The Petal location was second in the company’s national sales for those days.

Dine Petal First was a new feature this year and proved to be very successful. More than 180 individuals qualified to enter the drawing for $200 cash by eating at two participating restaurants in Petal. Shela Blackmon was the lucky winner of the prize.

Plans are being made to expand Shop Petal First into other similar events during the year. TEAM SPF is comprised of Petal merchants dedicated to promoting Petal as a great place to shop, visit, eat, and do business.

Christmas in Petal was a Full Day

For Petal residents that have requested more events and activities for families, Dec. 1 should have met those expectations. The day began with the “Christmas Market on Central” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. More than 70 vendors offered an abundance of items for holiday shoppers. Several food vendors helped satisfy hungry appetites during the day.

The Petal Christmas Parade began at 4 p.m., travelling Main Street from Dirt Cheap to the Petal Civic Center. Perennial favorites such as the Petal High School Band, the Coca Cola Santa Truck and a bevy of floats, walkers and vehicles pleased the large crowd. Grand Marshal for the 2018 parade was WDAM meteorologist Patrick Bigbie. Esteemed judges included Marlo Dorsey, Michael Marks and the Rev. Ken Ribelin.

Following the parade, Hinton Park offered Celebration in the Park. The program included the lighting of the Petal Christmas Tree, announcement of the Petal parade winners, the Petal Community Chorus and the PHS Jazz lab band. Children were able to have photos with Santa as well as an assortment of other characters. Several food and craft vendors were on hand for post-parade enjoyment.

USM President slated for December Lunch & Learn

The Petal Chamber will welcome USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett as its guest speaker for the December Lunch & Learn at noon Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Petal Civic Center. Dr. Bennett is an informative and entertaining speaker about all things USM. Members are encouraged to attend and enjoy the final Lunch & Learn of 2018.

Save Date for 2018 Annual Banquet

Celebrate a fabulous year for the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce at the Annual Banquet scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Petal Civic Center. Buffet lines will open at 6:30 p.m. followed by presentations of the Firefighter of the Year, Police Officer of the Year and the Bobby Runnels award.

Entertainment will be presented by Marty Simpson visiting us from his home in South Carolina. Simpson is an All-American football player, a sports radio talk show host and a national touring comedian.

Today, Simpson does indeed have that rare form of comedy that makes both young and old, tall and short.... laugh. Tickets are $35 and corporate tables are $300.