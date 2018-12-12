Library patrons to benefit from improvements, thanks to $170K in grant money

﻿The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal & Forrest County will benefit from more than $7 million in financial assistance to the state’s 53 public library systems through state and federal funding.

The Library of Hattiesburg Petal Forrest County will receive $159,688 in state funding and $9,480 in federal funding for a total of $169,168.

Sean Farrell, director for the libary, explained that because fiscal years and calendar years, as well as federal and state fiscal years are different, some of the money for the past fiscal year had already been distributed and spent.

As far as the federal funds, one grant for $3,000 was used to purchase a new microform reader printer.

“The old microform readers were 25 years old,” said Farrell. “They were purchased when we first opened the library and prone to breaking down. Now we have a new, efficient machine which adds the benefit of being able to not only read and print the microfilm, but to save the articles looked at in a digital format.”

Another technology grant for $2,980 was used to purchase six new PCs to replace aging ones throughout both libraries – the homework lab in Hattiesburg got four of those, and two went to the computer lab in Petal.

Farrell said they continue to see high traffic in these areas, so it has been important to keep the technology up to date. He said in the prior grant year they were able to completely update the printing lab in Petal with new printers and print control software.

The library’s third LSTA grant, for $3,500, was used for staff development and training.

“That covered a lot of training for staff both on the library and support end,” Farrell said. “It supported, among other things, our Information Service librarian receiving Interlibrary Loan training at the state library convention and allowed our business manager to attend a convention that dealt with personnel issues like proper time and attendance policies, including Family Medical Leave Act best practices.”

The library received $9,480 in federal LSTA funds, which is administered through the Mississippi Library Commission, for three grants in addition to the state funds.

A personnel incentive grant for $82,810 was part of these funds.

According to Farrell, the Mississippi Library Commission distributes funds made available by the state according to a formula that deals with the number of counties a library system serves and the population served.

“There are a few requirements (employment of a library director who graduated from an accredited program, number of public services hours, etc.) which our library easily surpasses,” said Farrell. “The only stipulation on these funds is that they be spent on personnel.”

Library staff members who work more than half time are offered membership in the Mississippi State Employees health insurance plan. This is a typical major medical plan with a small life insurance component. The HPFC library received a $76,878 grant toward this program.

“This is a very important perk for our employees,” said Farrell. “We often cannot offer the same salary as the private sector, however our insurance and retirement benefits are one of the best features of employment at the library.”

Due to the state’s reduction in federal funds, for the current year there are only two LSTA grants the HPFC is working with – a $3,000 training and development grant and a $3,000 technology grant.

“We have actually expended the technology funds,” Ferrell said. “We replaced the AV system in our meeting room. The old one was going out and our Thursday Theater program depends on it!”