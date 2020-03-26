Hattiesburg library offering curbside pickup through mobile bookshelves

The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County is now offering curbside pickup for certain books.

Mobile bookshelves with fiction, nonfiction, young adult and children’s books have been set up near the front door of the Hattiesburg branch, which is located at 329 Hardy Street in downtown Hattiesburg. The shelves will be available from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The curbside pickup is operating on the honor system, and patrons are asked to respect borrowing limits of one book per adult and three books per child. Books may be returned to the library through the white book drop near Oaklawn Cemetery.

Patrons are asked to practice social distancing while browsing and to wash their hands after handling books.

“Every book has been sanitized, but we recommend sanitizing them again once you get home and washing your hands,” said library staff in a Facebook post.