Reader is thankful for strong local paper

﻿Dear Editor:

I read with interest, but also a sense of nostalgia, your letter in the last edition of The PineBelt NEWS.

The print media world has evolved and changed so much in Hattiesburg as well as in most cities, as you point out.

Your assessment of what has happened to The Hattiesburg American is timely and so telling.

As someone who worked for the American (as well as previously serving as editor of The Advertiser News) I'm sad about the demise of the print version of the American, while extremely pleased to see the continuing development of The PineBelt NEWS.

The paper you and your staff have created is one to be very proud of in this period of upheaval in the media industry.

I was pleased to see in your letter a reference to Leonard Lowrey; Leonard was the managing editor when I worked for the American, and he was someone in this fading industry I will never forget.

I can't help but think the buyout of the American by Gannett was the beginning of the end for the newspaper.

Living here in Denver, I am seeing The Denver Post slowly fading after its acquisition by a corporation based on the East Coast – one that has no interest in maintaining a once highly recognized local newspaper.

A significant action by the new owners was slashing the Post staff. That action was followed by a large percent of those remaining leaving in support of their laid off colleagues.

They've launched on online news outlet called the Colorado Sun.

Thank you for recognizing Leonard.

Thank you for presenting the circumstances of the print media in the prominent way you did.

Most of all, however, thank you for leading the continued development of an excellent local newspaper in Hattiesburg.

As long as I exist I will always want to learn the news by holding that inky paper in my hands.

Linda McMurtrey

Aurora, Colo.

McMurtrey is a former reporter, wire editor, and columnist for The Hattiesburg American. From 1998 to 2004, she served as Historic Preservation Planner for the City of Hattiesburg and later as assistant to the director of the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association. Now retired, she lives near Denver.