A former Hattiesburg City Council member who gave up his seat seven years ago to launch a campaign for mayor has announced his intention to run next year to reclaim his spot on council.

Dave Ware, who formerly represented Ward 4, announced Dec. 14 that he will place his name on the ballot for the seat – which is currently held by Mary Dryden, who also serves as vice president of the council – in next summer’s election. Via a Facebook post, Ware said he has spent the last few months conferring with neighbors, friends and business owners about the Hattiesburg community, and has been asked on several occasions if he intends to return to public service.

“I have often give an ‘I’m not sure’ answer, and I have been asking myself the same question,” said Ware, who was elected to council in 2005. “Today, I have an answer. After discussing with my wife, Amy Jo, and my family, speaking with many community leaders, and spending time in prayer, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Ward 4.

“Over the next few months, I hope to safely visit with all Ward 4 residents to address concerns and vision for our community. These conversations are vital because this campaign is about our city’s future, together.”

Ware served in the Ward 4 seat until 2013, when he ran for the mayoral position against then-Mayor Johnny DuPree. After a contentious election, which resulted in a recount and a trial, DuPree was declared winner of the election, and served in that spot until he was defeated by Mayor Toby Barker in 2017.

Ware did not immediately return a call for comment.

Dryden said that when she was re-elected in 2017, she expected it to be her last term. However, she was quickly impressed at the endeavors Mayor Toby Barker, other council members, and the administration are accomplishing for the residents of Hattiesburg.

“We are working well together, and countless improvements have been made, with more projects in the works in spite of the challenges of the pandemic,” Dryden said. “I want to help complete what we have begun along with wonderful city employees who feel like extended family. I will qualify when that date arrives, and a formal announcement will follow.”