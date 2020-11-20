The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is offering visitors the chance to travel back to the prehistoric age with two dinosaur-themed events: Dinosaurs Around the World and the Tipsy T-Rex Prehistoric Pop-Up Bar.

The family-friendly Dinosaurs Around the World will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday until Jan. 3 at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg. The event, an Imagine Exhibitions production, will take attendees on a dinosaur adventure and a tour of Earth from that era, when lush landscapes covered Africa and greenery was the norm in Antarctica.

Some of the attractions include advanced animatronics, a multi-layered narrative, fossils, authentic casts, research and immersive design.

“You can do what’s called ‘Passport to Pangaea,’ with all the exhibits showing different dinosaurs that were around 100 million years ago,” said Amanda Hargrove, director of marketing at the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We have a great gift shop too, with lots of really cute stuffed animals, some excavation dinosaur kits, puzzles, and all kinds of stuff.”

The exhibitions feature information about the geologic time scale, geology, geography and climatology. Visitors can learn about the reign of the dinosaurs, how they lived on each continent, how they interacted with each other, how geography impacted their behavior and diets, and what the continents were like at the time.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at www.dinoburg.com.

“With COVID, this is the first time that we’ve ever really had the time and the space on our hands to be able to do a long-term exhibition,” Hargrove said. “Of course, we’ll be doing extra cleaning, lots of hand sanitizer stations, and people are wearing masks when they are not properly able to distance. So it’s all of the usual safety measures that everybody is going the extra mile to ensure that everyone is properly distanced, properly sanitized, and properly covered.”

The Tipsy T-Rex Prehistoric Pop-Up Bar, which is aimed at adults, will be held from 7-11 p.m. Nov. 21 at Lake Terrace Convention Center. The bar will serve themed, craft cocktails in a setting filled with life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

Costumes – such a dinosaur or caveman get-up – are encouraged, and attendees will be able to participate in Dino Jeopardy. The event is $10 per person, and will offer a cash bar and concessions available for purchase.

Tickets can be found online at https://bit.ly/3lQCq7I.

“We wanted to do something a little out of the box,” Hargrove said. “Dinosaurs Around the World is more for families and children, so we wanted to bring in another different demographic as well, so we came up with the idea of a pop-up bar.

“We were hoping to get some young adults and millennials out to see some dinosaurs that they may not normally get to see. We’re going to have cocktails and specialty food – I know we’re going to serve turkey legs – and Lincoln Road Package Store will be coming out and mixing up a cocktail for everyone to taste. Stokes Distributing is also one of our sponsors, and they’re going to be providing something for everyone to enjoy.”

Because of the brisk pace of ticket sales, officials are urging participants to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

“It will sell out,” Hargrove said.